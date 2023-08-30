Over 82,600 hectares consumed in Evros by Aug 28, fresh satellite data show

The fire in Evros, located in northeastern Greece, had consumed an area exceeding 82,600 hectares until August 28. This information is based on the latest high-resolution images obtained from the Sentinel-2 satellite and analyzed by the National Observatory of Forest Fires (NOFFi)’s burnt areas mapping service. This particular service is carried out by the Laboratory of Forest Management and Remote Sensing at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

The maps below provide an overview of the burnt areas for the Evros and Parnitha regions in Attica until August 28, 2023, totaling 82,639.63 and 5,832.64 hectares, respectively.

The mapping process utilized data from Sentinel-2 (with a spatial resolution of 10 meters). The team at Aristotle University highlights that a more precise estimation of the burnt area in Evros will be available in the coming days, given that multiple active fronts are still ongoing.