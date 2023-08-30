NEWS

Wildfires cause villages to evacuate in Evros

[Konstantinos Anagnostou/ InTime News]

Two fire fronts in the region of Evros continue to rage in the area of Leptokarya, particularly at Meghalo Rema and Kotronia.

The change of the wind direction from northeastern to southern on Wednesday pushed the blaze to another direction that seemed uncontrollable.

It is noted that 100 fire engines with a 475-member crew, 16 teams of firefighters on foot assisted by 11 firefighting aircraft and five helicopters are operating in the area. 

A message was sent on Wednesday to the residents of the settlement Yiannouli of Evros to evacuate the area and move towards Soufli due to the wildfire raging in the area. 

Meanwhile, the village Sidiro of Evros is being evacuated. The residents were informed by 112 to move towards Mega Derio. [AMNA]

