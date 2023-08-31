NEWS

Communist party briefly hospitalized for respiratory infection

Communist Party leader Dimitris Koutsoumbas was briefly hospitalized on Thursday due to a respiratory infection that has been affecting him for the past few days, Greek media reported.

His health problem is not serious but he will not attend a debate in Parliament over the government’s handling of the ongoing wildfires in Greece.

Koutsoumbas was admitted to the Gennimatas hospital to submit to a series of medical check ups for the infection that has been affecting him for the last few days. After the health checks were completed, he was discharged.

The Communist Party will be represented in the debate by parliamentary group leader Thanassis Pafilis. 

