NEWS

Greek and German presidents discuss wildfires, climate crisis

Greek and German presidents discuss wildfires, climate crisis

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has contacted her German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, to brief him on the devastating wildfires that have afflicted Greece. She expressed her gratitude for the assistance extended to the country.

Additionally, Sakellaropoulou informed Steinmeier about the joint declaration “Appeal for the Mediterranean,” which was adopted by the presidents of Mediterranean countries within the “Arraiolos Group” of non-executive presidents from EU states last month. This declaration seeks to address the climate crisis in the wake of catastrophic forest fires and other natural disasters in the Mediterranean basin.

Both presidents underscored the pressing need for immediate action and concurred to maintain communication on the matter.

Diplomacy Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM to address Parliament, welcome Italian PM Meloni on Thursday
NEWS

PM to address Parliament, welcome Italian PM Meloni on Thursday

US Embassy in Greece releases Natural Disaster Alert
NEWS

US Embassy in Greece releases Natural Disaster Alert

President thanks nations for assisting in wildfire fight
NEWS

President thanks nations for assisting in wildfire fight

Foreign Ministry holds emergency meeting over Rhodes
NEWS

Foreign Ministry holds emergency meeting over Rhodes

FCDO to deploy team in Greece to support evacuees
NEWS

FCDO to deploy team in Greece to support evacuees

Erdogan makes talks difficult
NEWS

Erdogan makes talks difficult