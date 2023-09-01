Greek and German presidents discuss wildfires, climate crisis

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has contacted her German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, to brief him on the devastating wildfires that have afflicted Greece. She expressed her gratitude for the assistance extended to the country.

Additionally, Sakellaropoulou informed Steinmeier about the joint declaration “Appeal for the Mediterranean,” which was adopted by the presidents of Mediterranean countries within the “Arraiolos Group” of non-executive presidents from EU states last month. This declaration seeks to address the climate crisis in the wake of catastrophic forest fires and other natural disasters in the Mediterranean basin.

Both presidents underscored the pressing need for immediate action and concurred to maintain communication on the matter.