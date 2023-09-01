NEWS

Mendoni: Our demand for Parthenon Sculptures continues

Mendoni: Our demand for Parthenon Sculptures continues
[Ian Waldie/Reuters]

Against the backdrop of the scandal of the theft of hundreds of valuable objects from the British Museum, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni has told MPs that “the government has a strategic plan regarding the claim for the Parthenon Sculptures.”

The government cannot “accept that the British Museum is taking care and protecting the Greek collections and the Sculptures or the rest of its collection,” she said, in response to a question from an opposition MP. 

“We will steadily continue to claim the Parthenon Sculptures,” she said.

The British Museum houses the Parthenon Sculptures. Greece has consistently called for the permanent return of the sculptures, which British diplomat Lord Elgin removed from the Acropolis in the early 19th century when he was the ambassador to the Ottoman Empire. [AMNA]

Parthenon Sculptures

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mendoni: British Museum lost argument that Parthenon Sculptures safer in London
CULTURE

Mendoni: British Museum lost argument that Parthenon Sculptures safer in London

Association of Greek Archeologists’ announcement on the British Museum debacle
CULTURE

Association of Greek Archeologists’ announcement on the British Museum debacle

Culture Ministry following developments at British Museum ‘very carefully’
CULTURE

Culture Ministry following developments at British Museum ‘very carefully’

Tax authority posts names of individuals, companies with high outstanding debts to state and insurance funds
NEWS

Tax authority posts names of individuals, companies with high outstanding debts to state and insurance funds

New income tax filing deadline of Aug 31
NEWS

New income tax filing deadline of Aug 31

Most Brits support ‘cultural partnership’ for Parthenon sculptures’ return to Greece, poll finds
CULTURE

Most Brits support ‘cultural partnership’ for Parthenon sculptures’ return to Greece, poll finds