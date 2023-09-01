Crete court confirms Norwegian’s conviction for murder of wife

An appeals court in Crete has confirmed the conviction of a Norwegian man for the murder of his wife in January 2021.

The man, now aged 50, will continue to serve his life sentence for the murder, which the court unanimously ruled was premeditated and committed in a clear state of mind.

The court, which heard from neighbors of the couple, as well as the victim’s ex-husband and son, found there were no mitigating factors.

The defendant apologized for what he did, claiming that he did not remember anything from the night of the murder.