Priest in Crete probed over icon theft

A priest in a parish of Iraklio on the island of Crete is being investigated by police after he was found in possession of unregistered old icons and large sums of money.

According to Cretalive.gr, the probe began a few months ago when the priest started receiving “strange parcels received mainly through courier services.” Police proceeded to investigate both the priest’s church and house. The unregistered icons were found in the church and confiscated to ascertain whether they fall under the Antiquities Act.

At the same time, around 150,000-170,000 euros, was found in the priest’s house, hidden in various places including pots and plastic containers.

