Minister urges regional authorities to prioritize anti-erosion and anti-flood measures in wake of fires

Burnt trees in the village of Avra, near Alexandroupoli town, in the northeastern Evros region, August 23. [AP]

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias is asking regional authorities to make anti-erosion and anti-flood works a top priority following this year’s damaging wildfires.

Regions and municipalities are asked to submit their plans and any request for funding within five days. Also, within the first 10 days of each month, local authorities must update the ministry on the progress of their works, which also involve clearing drains and dry overgrowth.

