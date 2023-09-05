Expulsions, resignations bring Spartans to the brink

The far-right Spartiates (Spartans) party appears to be on course for dissolution after the fallout triggered by the accusations leveled by its president, Vassilis Stigas, at three of his deputies of being under the influence of “outside centers,” and employing “Greek mafia and Don Corleone” practices.

By “outside centers” he meant jailed neo-Nazi Ilias Kasidiaris.

Stigas expelled the three MPs and this was followed a few days later by the resignations of two more, who described the reference to mafia practices as “offensive” and “slanderous.”

At the moment the Spartiates parliamentary group has seven deputies, including Stigas, who has, nonetheless, expressed optimism that it will retain at least five MPs, which is the threshold, and thus not be dissolved.

On Saturday, Supreme Court prosecutor Georgia Adeilini initiated an investigation into the controversial statements.