NEWS

Expulsions, resignations bring Spartans to the brink

Expulsions, resignations bring Spartans to the brink
File photo. [InTime News]

The far-right Spartiates (Spartans) party appears to be on course for dissolution after the fallout triggered by the accusations leveled by its president, Vassilis Stigas, at three of his deputies of being under the influence of “outside centers,” and employing “Greek mafia and Don Corleone” practices.

By “outside centers” he meant jailed neo-Nazi Ilias Kasidiaris.

Stigas expelled the three MPs and this was followed a few days later by the resignations of two more, who described the reference to mafia practices as “offensive” and “slanderous.”

At the moment the Spartiates parliamentary group has seven deputies, including Stigas, who has, nonetheless, expressed optimism that it will retain at least five MPs, which is the threshold, and thus not be dissolved.

On Saturday, Supreme Court prosecutor Georgia Adeilini initiated an investigation into the controversial statements.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM pleads with public to follow official instructions as storm floods Magnesia
NEWS

PM pleads with public to follow official instructions as storm floods Magnesia

Former premier tests positive with Covid, will not attend PM’s speech
NEWS

Former premier tests positive with Covid, will not attend PM’s speech

Greek PM calls for renewed talks on Cyprus issue in line with UN resolutions
NEWS

Greek PM calls for renewed talks on Cyprus issue in line with UN resolutions

Preparing for the next two elections
NEWS

Preparing for the next two elections

Greek PM to have bilateral meetings with his Israeli and Cypriot counterparts
NEWS

Greek PM to have bilateral meetings with his Israeli and Cypriot counterparts

Acceleration of reforms to mark second four-year term, says Greek PM
NEWS

Acceleration of reforms to mark second four-year term, says Greek PM