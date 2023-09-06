Outsider to boost voter turnout in SYRIZA election

Main opposition SYRIZA expects that at least 55,000 members will take part in the Sunday ballot to elect a new leader, which is, however, a far cry from the 152,193 in May 2022, when former leader Alexis Tsipras won the race without a rival for the presidency.

However, the candidacy of outsider Stefanos Kasselakis has apparently revitalized the process.

Kasselakis’ participation is considered very likely to trigger a rallying of members fearing that his candidacy will alter the identity of the leftist party.

Bearing in mind the party’s thumping in the national elections earlier this year, the estimate of at least 55,000 members casting their ballots on Sunday is seen as a respectable turnout.

Tellingly, the campaign staff of Efi Achtsioglou, who is considered the hot favorite, view the response of party members as positive, while senior SYRIZA officials have referred to an “awakening” from within the party.