Spartan leader Stigas in expulsion turnaround

The president of the Spartans party, Vassilis Stigas (right), is seen in Parliament, shortly before the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected lawmakers, in Athens, on July 3, 2023. [Giorgos Vitsaras/AMNA]

The leader of the far-right Spartiates (Spartans), Vasilis Stigas, decided on Tuesday to retract his expulsion of three members of the party’s parliamentary group, just a few hours before appearing at the prosecutor’s office of the Supreme Court for alleging they were under the influence of “outside centers” and employing “Greek mafia and Don Corleone” practices.

However, in a turnaround on Tuesday, he said his reference to “Greek mafia” and a “group of blackmailers” had nothing to do with any of the expelled MPs or anyone else from the party’s parliamentary group.