NEWS

Spartan leader Stigas in expulsion turnaround

Spartan leader Stigas in expulsion turnaround
The president of the Spartans party, Vassilis Stigas (right), is seen in Parliament, shortly before the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected lawmakers, in Athens, on July 3, 2023. [Giorgos Vitsaras/AMNA]

The leader of the far-right Spartiates (Spartans), Vasilis Stigas, decided on Tuesday to retract his expulsion of three members of the party’s parliamentary group, just a few hours before appearing at the prosecutor’s office of the Supreme Court for alleging they were under the influence of “outside centers” and employing “Greek mafia and Don Corleone” practices.

However, in a turnaround on Tuesday, he said his reference to “Greek mafia” and a “group of blackmailers” had nothing to do with any of the expelled MPs or anyone else from the party’s parliamentary group.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Expulsions, resignations bring Spartans to the brink
NEWS

Expulsions, resignations bring Spartans to the brink

PM pleads with public to follow official instructions as storm floods Magnesia
NEWS

PM pleads with public to follow official instructions as storm floods Magnesia

Former premier tests positive with Covid, will not attend PM’s speech
NEWS

Former premier tests positive with Covid, will not attend PM’s speech

Greek PM calls for renewed talks on Cyprus issue in line with UN resolutions
NEWS

Greek PM calls for renewed talks on Cyprus issue in line with UN resolutions

Preparing for the next two elections
NEWS

Preparing for the next two elections

Greek PM to have bilateral meetings with his Israeli and Cypriot counterparts
NEWS

Greek PM to have bilateral meetings with his Israeli and Cypriot counterparts