Greek defense minister to boost defense ties with UAE during official visit

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias will pay a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday and Thursday.

Dendias will meet with the UAE’s Minister of State for Defense Affairs Mohammed Ahmed Al Bawardi.

They will discuss the further deepening of the strategic defense relationship between Greece and the UAE, the security situation in the wider Eastern Mediterranean and Gulf region, as well as the promotion of bilateral cooperation in the field of defense industry and technology.

Dendias will also meet with the UAE’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

