PM expresses ‘disgust’ at death of passenger pushed from ferry

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has expressed his “disgust and horror at the unimaginable end” of Antonis Karyotis, the 36-year-old man who drowned in Piraeus port after he was pushed back by crew members off a ferry ramp.

“The mind can’t comprehend it, an inconceivable tragedy that no morality can tolerate,” Mitsotakis said, in a social media post.

“Yesterday’s shameful event does not represent the country we want. And I believe that no Greek woman and no Greek man would want to see it as its image in the mirror of reality.”

He said the tragedy sent a shocking message of “a combination of irresponsibility and cynicism, contempt and indifference, that eventually turns into violence. And so suddenly, a young guy from next door goes missing.”

He concluded that “The state will do its duty in memory of Antonis.” 

