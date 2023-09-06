NEWS

Newly wed Austrians feared missing in floods

Two Austrian newly weds are believed to be missing after the holiday accommodation they were staying in was swept away on Tuesday in the Pelion region.

The pair, said to be from the city of Graz, were staying in rooms in the seaside village of Potistika, along with another couple from Austria.

According to local news site Gegonota, the couple fled the accommodation to escape floodwaters from a nearby torrent. They climbed a nearby hill and have been missing ever since.

The other Austrians are reported to be safe.

“I can’t believe it. The young guys came from three weeks and as soon as they arrived, they got married in Argalasti. They have come here many times on holidays and are the same age, about 35 years old,” the owner of the accommodation said.

