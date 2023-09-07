PM cancels annual Fair visit as storm wreaks havoc across Greece

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday cancelled his weekend visit to the 87th Thessaloniki International Fair (Sept. 9-17), where he was scheduled to present the government’s four-year plan and hold a major press conference, as a fierce storm battered many parts of Greece for a second day.

The magnitude of the developing disaster in Central Greece, and particularly in Thessaly, require the prime minister’s attention, according to government sources.

Mitsotakis’ visit will likely take place within the next week, the same sources said.