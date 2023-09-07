NEWS

PM cancels annual Fair visit as storm wreaks havoc across Greece

PM cancels annual Fair visit as storm wreaks havoc across Greece
[Intime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday cancelled his weekend visit to the 87th Thessaloniki International Fair (Sept. 9-17), where he was scheduled to present the government’s four-year plan and hold a major press conference, as a fierce storm battered many parts of Greece for a second day.

The magnitude of the developing disaster in Central Greece, and particularly in Thessaly, require the prime minister’s attention, according to government sources.

Mitsotakis’ visit will likely take place within the next week, the same sources said.

Politics Thessaloniki

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Outsider to boost voter turnout in SYRIZA election
NEWS

Outsider to boost voter turnout in SYRIZA election

Spartan leader Stigas in expulsion turnaround
NEWS

Spartan leader Stigas in expulsion turnaround

Expulsions, resignations bring Spartans to the brink
NEWS

Expulsions, resignations bring Spartans to the brink

PM pleads with public to follow official instructions as storm floods Magnesia
NEWS

PM pleads with public to follow official instructions as storm floods Magnesia

Former premier tests positive with Covid, will not attend PM’s speech
NEWS

Former premier tests positive with Covid, will not attend PM’s speech

Greek PM calls for renewed talks on Cyprus issue in line with UN resolutions
NEWS

Greek PM calls for renewed talks on Cyprus issue in line with UN resolutions