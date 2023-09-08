NEWS

Opposition takes aim at gov’t over natural disasters

A damaged house stands over the water after the country's record rainfall in Horto village, Pelion region, central Greece, Wednesday. [AP]

A concerted attack was launched Thursday by opposition parties against the government over the lack of preventive measures to deal with the catastrophic flooding that struck the region of Thessaly in central Greece.

SYRIZA’s Sokratis Famellos slammed the government for ceding policy-making for the adjustment to climate change to the Civil Protection Ministry, saying a single unified policy is needed “with an emphasis on planning and prevention to manage flooding and forest fires,” as well as regional climate change adaptation plans and the activation of the Flood Risk Management Plans. 

PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis said the government’s failure to create a prevention framework to tackle natural disasters has made Greece “more vulnerable” to climate change.

The leader of nationalist Greek Solution accused Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of incompetence, calling for his resignation.

