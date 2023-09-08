SYRIZA leadership election postponed due to Daniel disaster

In view of the natural disaster in central Greece, SYRIZA has announced the postponement of Sunday’s election for a new president by one week.

The decision was taken after the election committee recommended a postponement as the right thing to do given the party’s institutional role as the official opposition, whose duty is to contribute to the restoration of the affected people.

However, analysts say the postponement does not suit SYRIZA as the government is in one of its worst moments and the opposition remains essentially “headless.”