Rainfall during Daniel much higher than 2020 Ianos storm
The rainfall levels recorded by the automated monitoring stations of the National Observatory of Athens during the during the recent storm Daniel were much higher than those recorded during the Ianos storm that hit Greece in September 2020.
When comparing the cumulative rainfall amounts, the data confirms the conclusion that the recent phenomenon was many times stronger.
It should be clarified that some of the stations either stopped transmitting or lost part of their data due to extensive power cuts across Greece.