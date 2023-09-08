NEWS

Attiki Odos Exit 8 shutdown in Piraeus direction

Attiki Odos Exit 8 shutdown in Piraeus direction

The exit of the Attiki Odos towards the Athens-Lamia Highway (Exit 8) leading from the Athens International Airport toward Piraeus will be shut down from 10:00 p.m. on Saturday  to 10:00 a.m. on Sunday for heavy repairs to the tarmac.

The Athens-Lamia Highway at that point will only be shut down in one direction and traffic will be diverted. The northern exit leading to Lamia will be open as usual.

Traffic police has called on drivers to be alert when they drive through the project points and to follow signs. [AMNA]

Transport

