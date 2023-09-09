NEWS

Traffic between Athens and Thessaloniki disputed due to flooding

Traffic between Athens and Thessaloniki disputed due to flooding

Vehicular traffic between Athens and Thessaloniki has been disrupted after flooding lead to the closure of roads in a number of sections on the motorway between the two cities.

Due to an increased volume of water on the highway, police ordered the closure to traffic of the section from the Malgara toll station up to the border with Pieria regional unit. Cars whose destination is Pieria may pass, however.

Diversions are in place for Athens-bound traffic via the Egnatia motorway.

In the other direction, towards Thessaloniki, the motorway and its side roads are closed to all traffic from Larissa to Imathia.

The old Volos-Larissa national highway was reopened to traffic early Saturday after it had been closed due to flooding. Motorists are advised to exercise caution due to runoff and mud on the road.

Transport Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Section of Athens-Thessaloniki motorway closed due to flooding
NEWS

Section of Athens-Thessaloniki motorway closed due to flooding

Motorists should only fill up after sunset, Environment Ministry says
NEWS

Motorists should only fill up after sunset, Environment Ministry says

Strong winds keeping ferries tied up at port
NEWS

Strong winds keeping ferries tied up at port

Authorities justify closure of highways during snowstorm
NEWS

Authorities justify closure of highways during snowstorm

Traffic restored on national highway, Attiki Odos
NEWS

Traffic restored on national highway, Attiki Odos

Cold front brings snow to Athens
BARBARA

Cold front brings snow to Athens