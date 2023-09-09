Traffic between Athens and Thessaloniki disputed due to flooding

Vehicular traffic between Athens and Thessaloniki has been disrupted after flooding lead to the closure of roads in a number of sections on the motorway between the two cities.

Due to an increased volume of water on the highway, police ordered the closure to traffic of the section from the Malgara toll station up to the border with Pieria regional unit. Cars whose destination is Pieria may pass, however.

Diversions are in place for Athens-bound traffic via the Egnatia motorway.

In the other direction, towards Thessaloniki, the motorway and its side roads are closed to all traffic from Larissa to Imathia.

The old Volos-Larissa national highway was reopened to traffic early Saturday after it had been closed due to flooding. Motorists are advised to exercise caution due to runoff and mud on the road.