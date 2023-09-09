NEWS

Rail service knocked out after storm Daniel

[InTime News]

The damage caused to the railway network from Domokos station to Krannonas, about 10 kilometers outside Larissa, stretches, according to reports, for about 50 km.

Hellenic Railways (OSE) CEO Panagiotis Terzakis said the damage is to the tracks, light signals on power poles, stations and the infrastructure network in general.

Terzakis noted that the cost of restoration will reach €40-50 million and it will take at least a month to repair the network. Until then, rail services will not be able to run, Terzakis said.

Transport storm

