Three ferry crew members at the prosecutor, fourth is hospitalized

Three out of four crew members of the “Blue Horizon” ferry transferred to a prosecutor on Sunday to testify on the death of the 36-year-old passenger Antonis Kariotis.

The fourth member of the crew has been hospitalized due to health issues. The prosecutor will visit the hospital for the fourth testimony.

Last Tuesday, the 36-year-old victim died at the port of Piraeus after being pushed into the sea in his effort to board the ferry to Heraklion, Crete.