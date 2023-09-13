Turkey revisits Blue Homeland doctrine

Turkey’s Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz referred on Tuesday to the Turkey-Libya maritime memorandum and revisited the Blue Homeland doctrine, which envisages large tracts of the Mediterranean coming under its sphere of influence at the expense of Greece, in remarks about the devastating floods that are affecting Libya.

Yilmaz noted that “there has been a major flood disaster in Libya, our Blue Homeland. We immediately took all kinds of measures to show that we are with the brotherly people of Libya.”

Political analysts noted that the comments were made in spite of the talks between Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara and a few days before Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York.

Yilmaz also referred to the project to build undersea power cables to Turkish Cypriots in Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus. He stressed that “all these projects are a sign of Turkey’s friendship and closeness with the entity in the island’s north. Our destiny is one, our history is one. We are in the century of Turkey. The century of Turkey is also the century of the TRNC,” he said in reference to the occupied territory.

However, the climate between Athens and Ankara remains good and channels of communication are open, which was demonstrated by the way Mitsotakis’ change of program regarding his meeting with Erdogan was handled. According to reports, it will take place on September 20 or 21 instead of the original date set for September 18.

Turkish sources said this shows the two leaders’ desire to meet and stressed that if in previous years there had been any request for a change in the schedule from one side or the other, it would probably have been rejected.