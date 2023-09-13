Supreme Court orders investigation into Thessaly floods

The Supreme Court on Wednesday called for an investigation into the potential mismanagement of thousands of euros in funding for anti-flooding and other work in central Greece’s flood-struck Thessaly region.

More specifically, the top court’s chief prosecutor, Georgia Adeilini, is seeking in-depth probes into a string of specific projects that were commissioned after the last big storm that hit the area, Ianos, in September 2020.

The aim is to ascertain whether these projects were ever carried out and, if they were, whether they met the necessary standards to survive the latest storm, Daniel, which swept through Thessaly last week, causing major damage to infrastructure, public and private property, and farmland, and claiming 15 lives.

She is also seeking a probe into the fate of millions of euros granted to municipal authorities in Karditsa and other parts of the Thessaly Region to carry out anti-flood work in the wake of Ianos.

The investigations that will be carried out by the relevant prosecutors on Adeilini’s orders once the situation in the area allows them, will focus mainly on the actions of regional and local authorities.