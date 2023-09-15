Turkish suspect arrested at airport seen involved in Artemida killings

A Turkish national named Suleyman D who was arrested at Athens International Airport on Monday evening had played an active role in the killing of six Turks in the town of Artemida (Loutsa) in East Attica earlier that afternoon, according to investigators.

Sources told Kathimerini that the 32-year-old suspect was the driver of the blue Ford Focus with German license plates seconds before the perpetrators, at least four, opened fire on the victims, who were due to travel to Italy on Monday afternoon via Athens International Airport.

The 32-year-old, who appeared to be on friendly terms with the victims, allegedly volunteered to drive them to the airport.

This way he managed to trap them in the deadly ambush at the junction of Akropoleos and Arionos streets.

Suleyman jumped out of the car before the gunmen executed the passengers with over 60 bullets.