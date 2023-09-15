NEWS

Piraeus: man (68) arrested after fatal shooting at parking lot

Police in Piraeus have arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of shooting and killing another man with a shotgun.

The incident is believed to have taken place outside the outdoor parking lot where the victim worked, on Praxitelous Street, shortly after 12:30 p.m. after an argument between the two men regarding the operation of the business.

The assailant shot the victim with a hunting rifle at least twice, hitting him in the face and back. Afterwards, the shooter went to his home, in a nearby apartment building, where he was arrested a short time later.

The injured man was taken to Tzanio Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.

 

 

 

 

