PM to spell out government priorities in TIF speech

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will present his government’s objectives during his speech at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) on Saturday, seeking to regain the initiative after a series of natural disasters this summer.

Mitsotakis will outline a network of efforts to assist residents affected by Thessaly’s floods and the summer fires, and announce targeted steps that will be undertaken.

He will also highlight the prospects of the Greek economy, emphasizing its resilience and ability to adjust to the new scenario caused by the terrible floods. At the same time, Mitsotakis will refer to a series of reforms in critical areas such as health, education and justice. The goal is to lay out his vision for the country in 2027 and to deliver the message that his campaign pledges will be kept.

Meanwhile, speculation regarding a cabinet reshuffle has been put on hold, according to sources.