Loutsa killings linked to cocaine trafficking gang

Loutsa killings linked to cocaine trafficking gang

A turf war between gangs active in cocaine trafficking in Europe was behind the execution of six young Turks in the east Attica town of Loutsa last Monday, according to the investigation.

The victims were identified as members of the Dalton gang, an organization led by Baris Boyun, who sought refuge in Italy after a series of death contracts that he and his group allegedly executed in Turkey and beyond.

The six Turks, who were members of Boyun’s gang, entered Greece illegally from Turkey during the summer and were due to fly to Italy on the night of the murders. 

A recent death contract allegedly involving Boyoun’s group was was executed in early August in the Chatonnay region of France, near Lyon. One of the two men that were murdered in a hotel room was Khalil A., a Turkish national and head of the Anucur gang who controlled cocaine trafficking in the western suburbs of Istanbul.

