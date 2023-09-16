Austrian couple missing since storm Daniel confirmed dead

Two Austrians who went missing in recent floods in Greece have been confirmed dead as DNA tests on two recovered bodies confirmed their identities, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday without naming them.

“It is our sad duty to announce the death of two Austrian citizens in Greece,” the ministry said in a brief statement. “The results of the DNA analyses confirmed that these are the two people who have been missing since the severe floods.”

The team at the Austrian Embassy in Athens will continue to support the relatives, it added, without providing further details.

Coast guard crews found the woman’s body on the beach of Theotokos on August 8 while the man’s was pulled out of the sea off the coast of Mourtia beach on September 13.

The two Austrians had rented a vacation home in the coastal village of Potistika that was completely destroyed by floodwater.

