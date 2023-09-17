Thessaly recovery projects from the 2020 Ianos cyclone

The Region of Thessaly shares information regarding the disaster recovery projects from “Ianos,” the cyclone that struck the Mediterranean in 2020.

According to the data provided to Kathimerini, 35 projects with a total budget of 82.5 million euros have been completed. Another 28 projects, with a budget of 71.5 million euros, are in progress, while 9 projects, with a budget of 14.8 million euros, have not yet started.

Most projects are focused on the regional unit of Trikala, while the fewest are on Magnesia and the Sporades.