NEWS

Thessaly recovery projects from the 2020 Ianos cyclone

Thessaly recovery projects from the 2020 Ianos cyclone

The Region of Thessaly shares information regarding the disaster recovery projects from “Ianos,” the cyclone that struck the Mediterranean in 2020.

According to the data provided to Kathimerini, 35 projects with a total budget of 82.5 million euros have been completed. Another 28 projects, with a budget of 71.5 million euros, are in progress, while 9 projects, with a budget of 14.8 million euros, have not yet started.

Most projects are focused on the regional unit of Trikala, while the fewest are on Magnesia and the Sporades.

natural disasters

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM emphasizes reforms in TIF keynote speech
NEWS

PM emphasizes reforms in TIF keynote speech

Austrian couple missing since storm Daniel confirmed dead
NEWS

Austrian couple missing since storm Daniel confirmed dead

Greece sends humanitarian aid to Libya
NEWS

Greece sends humanitarian aid to Libya

Wider Volos area struggling with water shortages
NEWS

Wider Volos area struggling with water shortages

Bailey bridges filling in the gaps in disaster areas
NEWS

Bailey bridges filling in the gaps in disaster areas

Mitsotakis to call for reforms, fiscal prudence after deadly storm, sources say
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis to call for reforms, fiscal prudence after deadly storm, sources say