PM’s press conference at TIF is underway

[InTime News]

A press conference given by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the context of the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) began on Sunday at noon.

The questions are expected to focus on the shortcomings and delays of the state apparatus in dealing with deadly fires and floods, on the reform of Civil Protection, but also on the changes in the government’s financial plan. The persistent wave of precision, transformation scenarios, and foreign policy – ​​with an emphasis on Greek-Turkish relations – are also expected to come up.

Watch the press conference live in Greek and follow ekathimerini for updates.

Thessaloniki Politics

