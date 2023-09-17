Nikos Pappas: SYRIZA a party for accountability

Nikos Pappas, former digital policy minister, was among the first to cast a vote for the SYRIZA presidential elections on Sunday morning.

“Today we are voting, today we are changing,” said SYRIZA’s presidential candidate Nikos Pappas immediately after exercising his right to vote at the Kaisariani polling station on Sunday morning.

“We are participating,” emphasized Mr. Pappas, “to confront the Right of Mr. Mitsotakis, to save society, workers, and the middle class from his plans. To defend the country from his foreign policy.”

“To start,” he noted, “a unifying path towards transformation, away from perceptions that want a party without accountability, away from ideas that want a party without transparency.”

Finally, Mr. Pappas stated: “We are building the country’s open democratic progressive faction, we are building the victory faction.”