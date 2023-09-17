More than 130,000 voting in SYRIZA election; first results at 11 p.m.

The head of Syriza’s Election Commission says about 130,500 members had voted in the election for the main opposition left-wing party’s new leader by 7.30 p.m. Another 1,100 had voted abroad.

Voting at 570 precincts has been extended to 9 p.m. due to the turnout.

The head of the Commission, Yannis Drosos, said that the first results should be available at 11 p.m. He added that 35,000 people registered as members on the spot in order to vote.

The minimum age to vote is 15.

In December 2021, when the socialist PASOK party elected its current leader, Nikos Androulakis, 270,000 people had voted in the first round and 207,000 in the runoff. Then, as now, PASOK was the third largest party.