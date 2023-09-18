NEWS

Anarchist group damages Attics Group offices over ferry passenger’s death

File photo.

Self-described anarchist anarchist group Rouvikonas targeted the offices of ferry company Attica Group in southern Athens on Sunday night, in retaliation for the death of a passenger on September 5.

The passenger, 36-year-old Antonis Karyotis, was pushed off the boarding ramp by crew members of the Blue Horizon, a ferry owned by Attica Group. 

The attack took place shortly after 10 p.m. when about 40 members of the group arrived outside the company’s office in Kallithea and used sledgehammers to batter the exterior wall’s plexiglass panels. 

“Attica Group, the shipowners, together with the and the captain of the Blue Horizon killed Antonis Karyotis,” Rouvikonas said in a statement issued on an anarchist website. “And anyone who thinks that we are blindly hostile to the shipowners and that our stance comes from class enmity should do something simple: Go to the port of Piraeus to see how many ferries depart with open ramps. [That is] something completely illegal.”

