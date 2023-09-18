NEWS

Man accused of violating hunting laws after killing, grilling hedgehogs

File photo.

A 41-year-old man in Thessaloniki is accused of violating hunting laws after he posted photos on social media of hedgehogs on a grill. 

The investigation started after a local animal welfare association in Thessaloniki saw the photos and filed a complaint with the police. The inquiry revealed that the man had been posting gruesome photos of hedgehogs on a spit on his personal Facebook page since 2021.

The evidence gathered was sent to a prosecutor who will seek to charge him under the Illegal Hunting Act.

Crime

