Survey notes local authority frailties in civil protection

[InTime News]

With questions mounting over what was to blame for the devastation caused by Storm Daniel, the discussion ahead of local elections is revolving around the role of municipalities in civil protection.

At the core of the problem, as demonstrated in new research by diaNEOsis on local self-government in Greece, carried out in collaboration with the Central Union of Municipalities of Greece (KEDE) and the University of Piraeus, is the fact that there is no special civil protection legislation for local government. 

Even after 2020 and Law 4662/2020, with which the national civil protection system was redesigned, the institutional framework was weighed down by a multitude of factors, a lack of coordination between the fire brigade, the police, ambulance services and others.

Also noted was understaffing, insufficient training of civil protection officials and in many cases parallel duties of officials. 

