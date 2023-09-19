NEWS

Minister slams ‘absurdity’ of reactions against new IDs

People opposed to the new ID are seen at a protest rally in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, earlier this month. [InTime News]

Citizen Protection Minister Giannis Oikonomou urged people who want to re-issue their identity cards now because they believe that they will be valid for 10 years, not to waste their time, as from 2026 onward only the new type of ID cards will be valid.

He derided the conspiracy theory that the new IDs will have chips to control the lives of their holders as mythology that moves along the axis of “absurdity and obscurantism” that attempts to divide Greek society.

Oikonomou categorically rejected accusations of failure to ensure the confidentiality of personal data, stressing that the new IDs are issued under the scrutiny and approval of the relevant official auditing body. 

