Achtsioglou calls for debate before second round of voting for new SYRIZA leader

One of the two candidates that emerged from Sunday’s election for a new leader at the opposition SYRIZA party has called on her rival for a televised debate before the second round this weekend.

“I have asked the party secretaries that a debate be carried out. I am completely open to any timeline,” Effie Achtsioglou said in comments to broadcaster Antenna on Tuesday morning.

“The party secretaries will convey the request to Mr Kasselakis,” the former labor minister added, referring to her rival, Stefanos Kasselakis, who garnered 44.91% of Sunday’s vote against Achtsioglou’s 36.18%, even though he threw his hat into the SYRIZA ring just weeks before the election.