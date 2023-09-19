Kasselakis says TV grandmother wasn’t his

Stefanos Kasselakis started his election campaign as a candidate for the leadership of SYRIZA from Hania, Crete, on August 30, 2023. [SYRIZA PRESS OFFICE/AMNA]

The candidate for the presidency of SYRIZA, Stefanos Kasselakis, dismissed the claim made by a woman who was a guest on a TV show that she is his grandmother, saying that both his grandmothers have died.

The woman also claimed that he supported ruling New Democracy. In a social media post, Kasselakis asked “for respect to the memory of my two grandmothers.”

“A lady that I have never met was hosted on a show, she introduced herself as my grandmother and said that… I was voting ND!” he wrote.