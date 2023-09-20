NEWS

“Prankster” who threatened to blow up Athens airport sentenced to prison

“Prankster” who threatened to blow up Athens airport sentenced to prison
[Intime News]

A 42-year-old Russian citizen, who was arrested in January for sending messages via e-mail threatening to plant bombs at the Eleftherios Venizelos airport and in six hospitals in Attica, was sentenced to prison in absentia on Wednesday. 

The Three-Member Magistrates’ Court of Thessaloniki found him guilty of serious disruption of the orderly operation of a service, spreading false news, attempting to obstruct transportation, and threatening to commit an act of terrorism, all misdemeanor crimes. The man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison, with a three-year suspension. 

The defendant did not appear in court, nor was he represented by an attorney. During the preliminary investigation, however, he denied that he was the sender of the disputed messages. He claimed he was a “blogger” and attributed the incident to rivalries with “YouTubers.” 

Police Thessaloniki

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thessaloniki teenagers arrested for school hoax bomb call
NEWS

Thessaloniki teenagers arrested for school hoax bomb call

Man’s dead body found in Pilio
NEWS

Man’s dead body found in Pilio

Ancient treasure trove found in man’s garden in Drama
NEWS

Ancient treasure trove found in man’s garden in Drama

Six people killed in Attica shooting
NEWS

Six people killed in Attica shooting

Seven arrests after riots in Larissa
NEWS

Seven arrests after riots in Larissa

Two arrested for football hooligan violence in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Two arrested for football hooligan violence in Thessaloniki