NEWS

Molotov cocktails and explosive devices confiscated in Aspropyrgos

Molotov cocktails and explosive devices confiscated in Aspropyrgos

Four incendiary devices and 53 Molotov cocktails were seized from the Attica Security Directorate on Wednesday in Aspropyrgos, a town in West Attica, as part of an investigation into Saturday’s incidents.

The explosives were found at an Open Care Center for the elderly in Aspropyrgos.

On Saturday, according to the police, a group of about 30 people stopped a city bus, which fortunately had no passengers. The attackers, according to state broadcaster ERT, came out of an adjacent camping site, forced the driver to get out of the bus, and caused extensive damage to the vehicle. They then attacked the police forces who arrived at the scene with Molotov cocktails and other objects.

The preliminary investigation for arson, manufacture and possession of explosives, damage to foreign property, obstruction of transport, violence against officials and judicial persons, as well as violation of the legislation on weapons is carried out by the State Security Department of the Security Sub-Directorate of Western Attica.

Police

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
“Prankster” who threatened to blow up Athens airport sentenced to prison
NEWS

“Prankster” who threatened to blow up Athens airport sentenced to prison

Man’s dead body found in Pilio
NEWS

Man’s dead body found in Pilio

Ancient treasure trove found in man’s garden in Drama
NEWS

Ancient treasure trove found in man’s garden in Drama

Six people killed in Attica shooting
NEWS

Six people killed in Attica shooting

Seven arrests after riots in Larissa
NEWS

Seven arrests after riots in Larissa

Two arrested for football hooligan violence in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Two arrested for football hooligan violence in Thessaloniki