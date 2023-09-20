Molotov cocktails and explosive devices confiscated in Aspropyrgos

Four incendiary devices and 53 Molotov cocktails were seized from the Attica Security Directorate on Wednesday in Aspropyrgos, a town in West Attica, as part of an investigation into Saturday’s incidents.

The explosives were found at an Open Care Center for the elderly in Aspropyrgos.

On Saturday, according to the police, a group of about 30 people stopped a city bus, which fortunately had no passengers. The attackers, according to state broadcaster ERT, came out of an adjacent camping site, forced the driver to get out of the bus, and caused extensive damage to the vehicle. They then attacked the police forces who arrived at the scene with Molotov cocktails and other objects.

The preliminary investigation for arson, manufacture and possession of explosives, damage to foreign property, obstruction of transport, violence against officials and judicial persons, as well as violation of the legislation on weapons is carried out by the State Security Department of the Security Sub-Directorate of Western Attica.