Police in Sparta searching for murder suspect 

Greek police on Thursday was searching for a 45-year-old suspect believed to be involved in the shooting of a 33-year-old man in Sparta, southern Greece, on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the suspect argued with the victim and later went to his house where he killed him with a shotgun. A 20-year-old who was with him also shot and slightly wounded a minor in the same house. The two suspects then fled the scene.

The 45-year-old is facing a murder charge and his 20-year-old accomplice a charge of dangerous bodily harm and violating laws on weapons. 

