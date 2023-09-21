Two arrested in Thessaloniki for keeping 10 migrants imprisoned 

Two siblings were arrested on Thursday for keeping 10 migrants imprisoned and beating them in order to extort money from them.

The migrants, who come from Iran, Syria, Nepal and Afghanistan, were found in an abandoned building in the area of Dendropotamos.

The two siblings, a 33-year-old man and his 38-year-old sister, is believed to be members of a criminal gang that illegally traffics refugees and migrants from the border region of Evros.