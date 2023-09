The prospect of significant power price rises in September is worrying officials, who see they might have to spend more than they had planned to subsidize electricity bills. Rising natural gas prices have led to a spike in wholesale electricity prices and these, in turn, will affect the retail prices that electricity companies will announce Sunday. Wholesale prices in Greece rose from €53.3 per megawatt-hour last Sunday to €107.5 on Friday.

According to the National Observatory of Athens meteo.gr, temperatures are expected to rise significantly this weekend until Sunday.

The hottest day will be Saturday with temperatures reaching 34 to 36 degrees Celsius in many parts of the country.

On Monday, weather conditions will change with a drop in temperatures, rain, storms, and strong wind. [AMNA]