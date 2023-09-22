NEWS

Gun used in gangland murder of six Turks recovered

Gun used in gangland murder of six Turks recovered
[InTime News]

A 9mm revolver used in the murder of six young Turks in the east Attica town of Loutsa on September 11 last week has been recovered two kilometers from the murder scene.

While the weapon contains no fingerprints, a ballistics investigation showed that it was used in the multiple murder.

A turf war between gangs active in cocaine trafficking in Europe was behind the killings, according to the investigation.

The victims were identified as members of the Dalton gang, an organization led by Baris Boyun, who sought refuge in Italy after a series of death contracts that he and his group allegedly executed in Turkey and beyond.

A 32-year-old Turkish national named Suleyman D, who was arrested at Athens International Airport a few hours after the attack, is being treated as a key figure in the case.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two arrested in Thessaloniki for keeping 10 migrants imprisoned 
NEWS

Two arrested in Thessaloniki for keeping 10 migrants imprisoned 

Police in Sparta searching for murder suspect 
NEWS

Police in Sparta searching for murder suspect 

More police blunders in Croatian hooligan case
NEWS

More police blunders in Croatian hooligan case

Internet piracy still rampant in Greece
NEWS

Internet piracy still rampant in Greece

Tourist arrested for taking marble fragments from Acropolis
NEWS

Tourist arrested for taking marble fragments from Acropolis

Aunt accuses school of hushing up violent bullying
NEWS

Aunt accuses school of hushing up violent bullying