Gun used in gangland murder of six Turks recovered

A 9mm revolver used in the murder of six young Turks in the east Attica town of Loutsa on September 11 last week has been recovered two kilometers from the murder scene.

While the weapon contains no fingerprints, a ballistics investigation showed that it was used in the multiple murder.

A turf war between gangs active in cocaine trafficking in Europe was behind the killings, according to the investigation.

The victims were identified as members of the Dalton gang, an organization led by Baris Boyun, who sought refuge in Italy after a series of death contracts that he and his group allegedly executed in Turkey and beyond.

A 32-year-old Turkish national named Suleyman D, who was arrested at Athens International Airport a few hours after the attack, is being treated as a key figure in the case.