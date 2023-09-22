Civil Protection Minister calls urgent meeting ahead of new storm

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias called an urgent interministerial meeting on Friday to discuss a new storm that is heading towards Greece in the coming week.

The meeting focused on the conditions expected to affect a large part of the country, among which Thessaly, which remains flooded after storm Daniel battered the region two weeks ago.

Participants included State Minister Akis Skertsos and Deputy Ministers to the prime minister Thanassis Kontogeorgis and Yiannis Bratakos, as well as representatives of the other involved ministries, the Greek Police, the Fire Brigade, the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, the regions, and meteorologists.