Senator Menendez dismisses bribery charges as ‘baseless’

US Senator Bob Menendez on Friday vehemently rejected the bribery offenses he and his wife were charged with by federal prosecutors in connection with their relationship with three New Jersey businessmen, calling them “baseless.”

“For years, forces behind the scenes have repeatedly attempted to silence my voice and dig my political grave. Since this investigation was leaked nearly a year ago, there has been an active smear campaign of anonymous sources and innuendos to create an air of impropriety where none exists,” the Senator said in a statement.



“The excesses of these prosecutors are apparent. They have misrepresented the normal work of a Congressional office. On top of that, not content with making false claims against me, they have attacked my wife for the longstanding friendships she had before she and I even met. Those behind this campaign simply cannot accept that a first-generation Latino American from humble beginnings could rise to be a US Senator and serve with honor and distinction. Even worse, they see me as an obstacle in the way of their broader political goals.”



“I have been falsely accused before because I refused to back down to the powers that be and the people of New Jersey were able to see through the smoke and mirrors and recognize I was innocent. I have worked every day to repay their trust by fighting to create jobs, strengthen public safety, update infrastructure, and reduce costs for New Jersey families. I have also stood steadfast against dictators around the globe – whether they be in Iran, Cuba, Turkey, or elsewhere – fighting against the forces of appeasement and standing with those who stand for freedom and democracy. I remain focused on continuing this important work and will not be distracted by baseless allegations,” he added.



Menendez said he was confident that the issue “will be successfully resolved once all of the facts are presented”.