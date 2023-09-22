Police captain arrested in Ios for bribery
The head of the police department on the Cycladic island of Ios was arrested for bribery on Thursday, along with an accomplice.
The police captain allegedly made deal with a local nightclub owner to pay him 30,000 euros per year to avoid inspections and turn a blind eye to any violations. The deal was made through a middleman who asked for 10,000 euros for himself and 20,000 for the police captain.
The nightclub owner informed police’s internal affairs and a team travelled to Ios where the required amount was paid with marked bills.
The two suspects were brought before a prosecutor on Friday while police launched an internal inquiry and disciplinary procedures against the officer.
The middleman allegedly admitted his role but the police captain – who has been working in iOS since at least the summer of 2022 – denied the charge.