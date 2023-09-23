NEWS

Heavy rain and storms forecast from Monday

Heavy rain and storms forecast from Monday
[InTime News]

Western, central and northern Greece will be affected by heavy rainfall and storms from Monday, the National Meteorological Service has warned in a new emergency weather forecast.

The bad weather will initially hit the western parts of Thessaly, Epirus, western Macedonia and possibly the Ionian Islands before spreading to more areas on Tuesday and the entire country on Wednesday.

On Monday, it will be wet in the west, central and north which sporadic strong, localized storms mainly in Epirus, western Macedonia, Thessaly and possibly the Ionian Islands. The western parts of Thessaly (Trikala and Karditsa regional units) and the western and northern parts of Larissa regional unit will be affected.

The following day, it will be cloudy, with pockets of rain and strong storms in the Ionian and mainland regions (except eastern Macedonia and Thrace). In Thessaly, the heaviest rainfall will occur mainly in the northern and eastern parts of Magnesia regional unit, as well as in Karditsa, Trikala and the southern areas of Larissa regional units.

On Wednesday, rain is forecast for almost the entire country, while locally strong storms will occur in the Ionian Sea, parts of the mainland, Evia and the northern Aegean. In Thessaly, the heaviest rainfall will occur in Karditsa, Larissa and Trikala as well as in the eastern parts of Magnesia regional units. Strong storms will also occur in the Sporades.

An interministerial meeting was held on Friday at the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry on the upcoming storm front.

Another meeting will be held over the weekend, as the weather front approaches the country.

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Civil protection minister calls urgent meeting ahead of new storm
NEWS

Civil protection minister calls urgent meeting ahead of new storm

Meteo forecasts abrupt weather changes
NEWS

Meteo forecasts abrupt weather changes

Mediterranean’s devastating Storm Daniel may be harbinger of storms to come
NEWS

Mediterranean’s devastating Storm Daniel may be harbinger of storms to come

Protection works were not implemented
NEWS

Protection works were not implemented

Senior cleric blesses flood victims from a tractor
NEWS

Senior cleric blesses flood victims from a tractor

Larissa on high alert as floodwaters rise
NEWS

Larissa on high alert as floodwaters rise