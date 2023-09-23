Heavy rain and storms forecast from Monday

Western, central and northern Greece will be affected by heavy rainfall and storms from Monday, the National Meteorological Service has warned in a new emergency weather forecast.

The bad weather will initially hit the western parts of Thessaly, Epirus, western Macedonia and possibly the Ionian Islands before spreading to more areas on Tuesday and the entire country on Wednesday.

On Monday, it will be wet in the west, central and north which sporadic strong, localized storms mainly in Epirus, western Macedonia, Thessaly and possibly the Ionian Islands. The western parts of Thessaly (Trikala and Karditsa regional units) and the western and northern parts of Larissa regional unit will be affected.

The following day, it will be cloudy, with pockets of rain and strong storms in the Ionian and mainland regions (except eastern Macedonia and Thrace). In Thessaly, the heaviest rainfall will occur mainly in the northern and eastern parts of Magnesia regional unit, as well as in Karditsa, Trikala and the southern areas of Larissa regional units.

On Wednesday, rain is forecast for almost the entire country, while locally strong storms will occur in the Ionian Sea, parts of the mainland, Evia and the northern Aegean. In Thessaly, the heaviest rainfall will occur in Karditsa, Larissa and Trikala as well as in the eastern parts of Magnesia regional units. Strong storms will also occur in the Sporades.

An interministerial meeting was held on Friday at the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry on the upcoming storm front.

Another meeting will be held over the weekend, as the weather front approaches the country.