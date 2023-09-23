NEWS

Volos: Husband charged with domestic violence

A 28-year-old man in Volos has been arrested and charged with domestic violence, coercion and grievous bodily harm after police found his wife covered in blood in their home.

Police called to the home after neighbours complained of hearing a woman screaming from the property.

When police arrived, they found a badly beaten woman covered in blood, holding her two-and-a-half-year-old child in a corner of the home.

The man attempted to escape but was arrested.

The woman and child were subsequently transferred to hospital.

According to the case file, the 28-year-old brought his wife and child from their native Albania and did not allow them to leave the house. He also beat his wife.

The accused is expected to testify before an investigating magistrate on Tuesday.

